Toh Lim, the 43rd-floor signature Chinese restaurant at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is holding a special dining promotion this month and next.

Enjoy the unique deep flavor of hot pot flavored with wagyu beef, considered the best in the world.

The special dish costs 150,000 KRW and you can add an additional 300g of wagyu for 90,000 KRW.

The event runs until December 31.