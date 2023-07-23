Taste Chef Wayning’s Exclusive Sichuan Special Course at Do Lim

Indulge in an exquisite culinary journey with Chef Wayning’s exclusive Sichuan special course, available only at Do Lim through August 31st, 2023, where food enthusiasts can savor a feast of vibrant Chinese flavors at the renowned restaurant on the 43rd floor at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon.

The ‘Wayning Gahyo’ is priced at KRW 155,000 and offers a delectable selection of dishes that exemplify the bold and authentic tastes of Sichuan cuisine. From the fiery Mara Longsha to the soul-warming Chasai Abalone Soup Noodles, each dish promises an unforgettable experience.

Guests can savor the extraordinary blend of spices and delicate flavors of Suja Korean Beef and Steamed Meroni, while the Bird’s Nest Morel Mushroom Bures Soup showcases Chef Wayning’s culinary prowess. The delightful Panppangji and the sweet finale of Peach Cake complete this gastronomic journey.

The special is available at lunch and costs 155,000 won per person.