Image: Lotte Hotel
Dine & Drink

Taste Chef Wayning’s Exclusive Sichuan Special Course at Do Lim

By Haps Staff

Indulge in an exquisite culinary journey with Chef Wayning’s exclusive Sichuan special course, available only at Do Lim through August 31st, 2023, where food enthusiasts can savor a feast of vibrant Chinese flavors at the renowned restaurant on the 43rd floor at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon.

The ‘Wayning Gahyo’ is priced at KRW 155,000 and offers a delectable selection of dishes that exemplify the bold and authentic tastes of Sichuan cuisine. From the fiery Mara Longsha to the soul-warming Chasai Abalone Soup Noodles, each dish promises an unforgettable experience.

Guests can savor the extraordinary blend of spices and delicate flavors of Suja Korean Beef and Steamed Meroni, while the Bird’s Nest Morel Mushroom Bures Soup showcases Chef Wayning’s culinary prowess. The delightful Panppangji and the sweet finale of Peach Cake complete this gastronomic journey.

The special is available at lunch and costs 155,000 won per person.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sun
25 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 