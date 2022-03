Taste the exotic flavors of Asia at Chef Weining’s New Year special dining set at Toh Lim in Lotte Hotel Seomyeon.

The menu includes:

Green onion sauce Abalone

Wasabi Sangtang Lion Bean

XO Sauce Elephant Clam Asparagus

Sea Cucumber Bamboo shoots

Soy Sauce Shrimp and Steamed Crab

Stir-fried Garlic clams

Spring Roll

Milk Tea Pudding

The price for the special is 145,000 won and the event takes place until April 30.