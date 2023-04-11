Image: Paul Bassett Korea
Dine & Drink

Taste Jeju Matcha Drinks and Ice Cream at Paul Bassett

Haps Staff

Paul Bassett’s matcha series is back for spring.

Made with 100% organic young leaves from Jeju, you can enjoy two types of matcha drinks and two types of ice cream that are newly released.

Available products are:

Jeju Matcha Ice Cream Latte (S) 7,500 won (G) 8,100 won

Jeju Matcha Frappe (S) 7,000 won

Jeju Matcha Ice Cream (Cup/Cone) 4,500 won

Jeju Matcha Granola Dessert Cup 6,500 won

There are eight locations in Busan, including three in Haeundae-gu, two in Busanjin-gu, and one in Nam-gu, Jung-gu, and Gijang.

Some stores may not offer the matcha series.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
12.7 ° C
12.7 °
12.7 °
29 %
3.4kmh
20 %
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 