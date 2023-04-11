Taste Jeju Matcha Drinks and Ice Cream at Paul Bassett

Paul Bassett’s matcha series is back for spring.
Made with 100% organic young leaves from Jeju, you can enjoy two types of matcha drinks and two types of ice cream that are newly released.
Available products are:
Jeju Matcha Ice Cream Latte (S) 7,500 won (G) 8,100 won
Jeju Matcha Frappe (S) 7,000 won
Jeju Matcha Ice Cream (Cup/Cone) 4,500 won
Jeju Matcha Granola Dessert Cup 6,500 won
There are eight locations in Busan, including three in Haeundae-gu, two in Busanjin-gu, and one in Nam-gu, Jung-gu, and Gijang.
Some stores may not offer the matcha series.