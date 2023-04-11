Taste Jeju Matcha Drinks and Ice Cream at Paul Bassett

Paul Bassett’s matcha series is back for spring.

Made with 100% organic young leaves from Jeju, you can enjoy two types of matcha drinks and two types of ice cream that are newly released.

Available products are:

Jeju Matcha Ice Cream Latte (S) 7,500 won (G) 8,100 won

Jeju Matcha Frappe (S) 7,000 won

Jeju Matcha Ice Cream (Cup/Cone) 4,500 won

Jeju Matcha Granola Dessert Cup 6,500 won

There are eight locations in Busan, including three in Haeundae-gu, two in Busanjin-gu, and one in Nam-gu, Jung-gu, and Gijang.

Some stores may not offer the matcha series.