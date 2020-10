Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.

Each dish is made from the finest ingredients including special local ingredients, with their own premium dining service.

This comforting and healthy lunch dish is perfect not only for social gatherings but also for business meetings.

The lunch offer runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Prices start at 22,000 won.