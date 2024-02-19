‘Taste of Busan 2024’ Guidebook Released

The city of Busan has published its free guidebook, ‘Taste of Busan 2024’.

The guidebook introduces local restaurants categorized by different areas and includes English, Japanese, and Chinese translations for foreigners.

The guidebook features information on 144 representative restaurants, and introduces flavors from Korea, England, China, and Japan, curated by a committee of experts, including local historians, taste columnists, and influencers.

It guidebook also includes interviews with Busan chefs and presents B-FOOD (Busan food) recipes made with local ingredients.

The map highlights the locations and details of the selected 144 restaurants, making it convenient for food enthusiasts to explore Busan’s culinary scene.

Both the guidebook and map are available at tourist information centers, train stations, airports, and hotels, and can also be accessed online through the Busan Tourism Portal website.

Busan’s culinary excellence is gaining international recognition, with the city actively promoting its gastronomic delights abroad.

Since its inception in 2002, the “Taste of Busan” guidebook has been published annually, becoming a staple for tourists seeking authentic dining experiences.

The guidebook has sparked a trend of “restaurant stamp breaking,” where visitors collect stamps from featured restaurants, further enhancing the guidebook’s popularity and readership.