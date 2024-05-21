Image: Paradise Hotel
Dine & Drink

“Taste of Southern Italy” Promotion at La Scala

By Haps Staff

La Scala, the Paradise Hotel’s Italian restaurant, is holding a lunch promotion featuring delicacies from Southern Italy.

Experience Italian delicacies with authentic Kitara pasta, button mushroom soup, fresh seafood, and sirloin steak.

La Scala’s Milanese style re-interpretation of the rich and colorful Italian flavor offers you authentic Italian cuisine ranging from an affordable brunch menu to the best quality steak right out of the grill and offering a cozy dining experience along with great views of Haeundae Beach.

The set runs through June 30 and is available for two people.

