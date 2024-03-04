“Taste of Spring in Italy” Promotion at La Scala

La Scala, the Paradise Hotel’s Italian restaurant, is holding a spring promotion featuring delicacies from Italy.

Experience Italian spring delicacies with authentic vongole pasta, calzone pizza, rocket calzone pizza, and a caesar salad along with dessert on offer.

La Scala’s Milanese style re-interpretation of the rich and colorful Italian flavor offers you authentic Italian cuisine ranging from an affordable brunch menu to the best quality steak right out of the grill and offering a cozy dining experience along with great views of Haeundae Beach.

The spring set runs through April 30.