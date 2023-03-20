Image: Paradise Hotel
Dine & Drink

“Taste of Spring in Italy” Promotion at La Scala

Haps Staff

La Scala, the Paradise Hotel’s Italian restaurant, is holding a spring promotion featuring delicacies from Italy.

Experience Italian spring delicacies with authentic vongole pasta with refreshing spring vegetable pesto, rocket calzone pizza, and a buttermilk and scallop fried salad on offer.

La Scala’s Milanese style re-interpretation of the rich and colorful Italian flavor offers you authentic Italian cuisine ranging from an affordable brunch menu to the best quality steak right out of the grill and offering a cozy dining experience along with great views of Haeundae Beach.

The spring set costs 140,000 won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
50 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 