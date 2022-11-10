Image: Hapcheon-gun
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Taste the High Quality Ssangbook Strawberry Now in Season

Haps Staff

Ssangchaek-myeon, Hapcheon-gun has started shipping strawberries in earnest, starting with the first strawberry harvest this year at a farmhouse in Seongsan-ri on the 7th.

In Ssangchaek-myeon, 40 farms are currently cultivating strawberries on a scale of about 15 hectares. 

Despite the heatwave and drought last summer, Ssangjae Strawberry boasts excellent quality through thorough management such as proper irrigation, fertilization, and pest control.

In particular, strawberries grown in Ssangchaek have high sugar content and firm flesh thanks to fertile soil, clean air, clean water, and abundant sunlight. 

Strawberry growers in Ssangchaek-myeon are making ceaseless efforts to improve quality and productivity, such as receiving continuous farming education and cultivation technology consulting, centered on cropping groups.

As a result, it is a filial item that greatly contributes to the creation of high income for farmers, and is growing as a representative crop of the Ssanchaek region. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
71 %
2.1kmh
56 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 