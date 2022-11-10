Taste the High Quality Ssangbook Strawberry Now in Season

Ssangchaek-myeon, Hapcheon-gun has started shipping strawberries in earnest, starting with the first strawberry harvest this year at a farmhouse in Seongsan-ri on the 7th.

In Ssangchaek-myeon, 40 farms are currently cultivating strawberries on a scale of about 15 hectares.

Despite the heatwave and drought last summer, Ssangjae Strawberry boasts excellent quality through thorough management such as proper irrigation, fertilization, and pest control.

In particular, strawberries grown in Ssangchaek have high sugar content and firm flesh thanks to fertile soil, clean air, clean water, and abundant sunlight.

Strawberry growers in Ssangchaek-myeon are making ceaseless efforts to improve quality and productivity, such as receiving continuous farming education and cultivation technology consulting, centered on cropping groups.

As a result, it is a filial item that greatly contributes to the creation of high income for farmers, and is growing as a representative crop of the Ssanchaek region.