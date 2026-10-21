Taste Your Way Through Five Countries at Seoul’s Gwanghui Road Festa

Visitors to Seoul can experience the flavors of five countries in one neighborhood this weekend as the 2026 Gwanghui Road Festa takes over the city’s Central Asian district on Saturday, October 24.

The food and cultural festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along Eulji-ro 42-gil, Eulji-ro 44-gil and Mareunnae-ro in Jung-gu, offering international cuisine, guided walking tours and cultural activities.

Organized by the Seoul Credit Guarantee Foundation’s Myeongdong Support Center and Jung-gu District, the event introduces Gwanghui Road, a new identity for the neighborhood’s multicultural shopping and dining area.

Located just three minutes on foot from Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), the district is home to approximately 250 businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores and long-established Korean eateries.

The neighborhood is particularly known for its Uzbek, Russian and Mongolian communities, which have helped establish it as one of Seoul’s more distinctive international dining areas.

The festival’s main attraction is a culinary journey through five countries.

Visitors can try Mongolian lamb ribs, Uzbek shashlik, Russian Napoleon cake and Georgian wine, alongside Korean favorites such as gukbap, seolleongtang and samgyeopsal.

A special food map called “Gwanghui Story” will guide visitors through participating restaurants while introducing the history and cultural connections behind different dishes.

The map also explores foods shared across national borders, including dumplings, fermented beverages and tea, as well as the spices commonly used in Central Asian cooking.

Visitors can also join guided walking tours exploring the neighborhood’s history and notable businesses.

The tours will be conducted once during the day, with approximately ten participants per session. Advance reservations can be made by calling 02-2174-4395.

Cultural experience booths will also introduce aspects of Central Asian traditions through interactive activities.

Visitors will have opportunities to receive complimentary souvenirs, including keyrings and keyboard keycaps featuring traditional Korean and Central Asian patterns. The items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The festival is part of Seoul’s local commercial district development initiative, which aims to strengthen neighborhood identities and attract visitors to areas outside the city’s major tourist destinations.

Gwanghui Road takes its inspiration from the historic Silk Road, reflecting the neighborhood’s role as a meeting place for different cultures, cuisines and communities in the heart of Seoul.