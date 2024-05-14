“Tax-Chelin” Festival Features Foodie Recommendations Led by Taxi Drivers

Busan is hosting a unique culinary experience with the upcoming “Tax-Chelin” Festival, taking place from May 17th to 26th.

This festival breaks away from the usual focus on trendy alleyways, instead setting its sights on the original downtown districts of Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu.

Tax-Chelin, a combination of “taxi” and “Michelin,” promises an insider’s look at Busan’s hidden gems.

The festival is curated by veteran taxi drivers with over 10 years of experience navigating the city’s streets. They’ve leveraged their local knowledge to create a list of 28 must-try “steamed” restaurants – a specialty Busan is known for.

The festival offers a variety of ways to explore these culinary delights.

This guide, launched at the opening ceremony on May 17th, will be available online and offline. It features the 28 recommended restaurants, offering a roadmap to your Busan food adventure.

The opening ceremony will be held at Busan Station Square on May 17th at 7:30 p.m., will feature special guests, unveil the Tax-Chelin brand, and introduce the selected restaurants.

On the weekends, you can embark on a Walking Mission Tour or Private Taxi Tour.

These interactive experiences will take you on a journey through the original downtown area where you can learn about the local food culture and history on the Walking Mission Tour, or enjoy a scenic night drive with a delicious meal at a Daepo restaurant on the Private Taxi Tour. Reservations are recommended for these programs.

Beyond the scheduled events, there will also be surprise experiences happening throughout the original downtown area, offering participants a chance to win souvenirs.

For more information and reservations, visit the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee website.