Image: Busan Police Agency
Taxi Driver Who Crashed Through Homeplus Wall Deemed to be Careless Driving

BeFM News

Police have concluded that the falling accident of a taxi from a discount store’s parking lot last December was due to careless driving.

Yeonje Police Station analyzed the Event Data Recorder of the vehicle and found that the brake signal was off and the accelerator showed signs of damage, concluding that the accident was caused by careless driving.

Analysis on the parking lot closed-circuit television footage showed that the taxi’s brake light did not come on and the autopsy on the driver revealed no signs of intoxication or other diseases.

Watch: Taxi Flies Out of the 5th Floor Parking Lot at Homeplus in Yeonsan-dong

