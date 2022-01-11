Taxi Driver Who Smashed Through the Homeplus Wall in Busan Was Driving 70 km/hr

The taxi that smashed through the Homeplus wall in Yeonje-gu last month was confirmed to be driving 70 km/hr.

The man died after his car broke through the exterior wall and fell from the 5th-floor of a parking lot at a large discount store in Busan on the 30th of last month.

The Yeonje Police Station announced that it worked with the National Forensic Service to provide a precise account of what happened.

Kookje News reported that as a result of the investigation, the driver was on the 5th floor of the parking lot and drove slow for 3-4 seconds, then hit the accelerator for 3-4 seconds. Due to the high speed, the driver couldn’t turn quickly enough towards the exit, hit the wall, and fell onto the road.

Because the car was an older model, it didn’t have an accident data recorder so the National Forensic Service estimated the speed by extracting the values of the speed detector installed by the car manufacturer.

Speculation on if the car suddenly accelerated itself was said to be difficult because the car’s front was badly damaged and caught fire.

The police said that the chances of a defect that would cause a sudden acceleration are small but wouldn’t be known until the investigation is completely finished.

A drug test on the driver is also still in progress it was reported.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family of a taxi driver filed a national petition claiming that the poor structure of the parking lot’s exterior wall caused the accident.

Yeonje-gu district is planning to determine whether the structure is in violation of the legal requirements for parking lots based on the results of a strength test conducted at the accident site.

