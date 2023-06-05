Taxi Fares in Gimhae to Rise June 10th

Gimhae City will see an increase in taxi fares following the decision to change fares and rates in the province.

Starting from 4 a.m. on the 10th, the basic taxi fare in Gimhae City will rise from 3,300 won to 4,000 won. The additional charge per distance will change to 100 won for every 130 meters, compared to the current rate of 100 won per 133 meters.

Furthermore, the hourly fare will be adjusted to 100 won per 31 seconds, instead of the previous rate of 100 won per 34 seconds. Hourly fares will be applied when the taxi speed falls below 15 km/h due to traffic congestion, while distance fares will be the standard.

Late-night surcharges and non-metered driving rates will remain unchanged at 20% and 30%, respectively. The call fee will also remain at 1,000 won.

However, there will be a modification in the timing of the late-night surcharge. Previously applicable from midnight to 4 a.m., the surcharge will now be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. This adjustment aims to accommodate passengers who use taxis during this time period.

A compound surcharge of 40% will be implemented upon entering an eup/myeon area. Some areas, including the dong area of Gimhae-si, the Seoncheon district of Juchon-myeon, and parts of Jinyeong-ri, Yeorae-ri, and Bonsan-ri of Jinyeong-eup, will be excluded from the complex surcharge area.

According to an official from the Transportation Innovation Division of Gimhae City, taxi fares are regularly reviewed and adjusted by Gyeongnam Province every five years.

The decision to change taxi fares and rates in the province was made by the Consumer Policy Committee, which approved a 15.1% increase in basic rates based on an average business distance of 4.1 km per trip. The new fare and rate adjustments will take effect on the 10th in all cities and in July in counties throughout Gyeongnam province.