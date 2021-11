The city of Busan decided to promote a plan to increase the basic rate of taxis by 500 beginning at 4 a.m. on December 15.

The city of Busan held a transportation committee and decided to prepare for a plan to increase the basic rate of taxis from the current 3,300 won.

It last rose prices in 2017.

While the basic fare for taxis will increase from 3,300 won to 3,800 won, large size taxis will increase their rate from 5,000 won to 6,000 won.