Taxi Industry in Busan Discussing Moving the Late Night Surcharge to 10 p.m.

With the social distancing lifted, the Busan taxi industry has been discussing the extension of the late-night surcharge hours.

The Busan Taxi Transportation Association says it has recently proposed a plan to extend the late-night surcharge for taxi fares.

It is currently applied from midnight until 4 a.m. but the association plans to add another 2 hours by starting the surcharge period at 10 pm instead.

Currently, the basic fare for 2 kilometers on a corporate taxi in Busan is 3,800 won while the late-night surcharge is 4,600 won.

