Taxi Industry in Busan Looking for Better Support

The taxi industry in Busan has been calling on the Busan city government for better support as only about 67 percent of the taxis are currently being used.

Representative Lee Bok-jo of the Busan City Council’s Construction and Transportation Committee pointed out poor financial support for the taxi industry at a city council session today.

According to data he received from the city of Busan, the number of taxi drivers in Busan is decreasing every year.

As of the end of July this year, the number of taxi drivers in Busan decreased by 37.5% from the number of workers in 2018.

As the number of taxi drivers decreases, one in three taxi vehicles in Busan has been idle.