NewsBusan News

Taxi Industry in Busan Looking for Better Support

BeFM News

The taxi industry in Busan has been calling on the Busan city government for better support as only about 67 percent of the taxis are currently being used.

Representative Lee Bok-jo of the Busan City Council’s Construction and Transportation Committee pointed out poor financial support for the taxi industry at a city council session today.

According to data he received from the city of Busan, the number of taxi drivers in Busan is decreasing every year.

As of the end of July this year, the number of taxi drivers in Busan decreased by 37.5% from the number of workers in 2018.

As the number of taxi drivers decreases, one in three taxi vehicles in Busan has been idle.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
64 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sat
22 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 