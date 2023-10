The taxi industry in Busan is grappling with a severe shortage of drivers, causing a cycle of business challenges.

Busan City Taxi Transport Business Association reports a 46% decrease in corporate taxi drivers, from over 16,000 in 2019 to just above 5,700 in August of this year.

This decline, initially exacerbated by the pandemic, persists due to ongoing competition and reduced profits following the end of certain taxi systems in November 2022.