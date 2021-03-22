NewsBusan News

Taxi Passenger Jumps Out of Car, Then Off the Gwangan Bridge

Haps Staff

A passenger who jumped out of a moving taxi, then off the Gwangan Bridge was rescued safely.

According to the Busan Maritime Police Station, a man who was in the backseat of a private taxi suddenly opened the door around the middle of the bridge and jumped into the water from a height of 50-meters at around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

He was rescued quickly by maritime police after a report was received and moved to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The lower level of the Gwangan Bridge sits at 45-meters high while the upper deck is 50-meters high.

