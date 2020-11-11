Image: City of Busan
Taxi Quarantine Stations Extended Until December 17

The city of Busan announced that it will extend the operation of the taxi quarantine station, one of the best examples of K-quarantine, until the 17th of next month.

The city has been operating taxi quarantine stations for the first time in the country at Busan Station and Gimhae Airport, the main gateway and transportation hub of Busan, since September to block cross-infection of COVID-19. 

The taxi quarantine station is a project promoted by the city of Busan as a “hopeful job program” in order to create jobs for young people in local communities. 

Busan City employs 18 youths in their 20s to 30s and operates the station from 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays at three locations: the taxi stand in the north of Busan Station, the taxi stand in the south of Busan Station, and the taxi stand at Gimhae Airport.

Young people participating in the job program wear quarantine goggles, masks, AP gowns, and protective gloves for safety, and take on the role of spraying and ventilating disinfectants on handles and upholstery that taxi passengers usually contact.

Taxi quarantine stations disinfect 630 taxis a day on average, and so far, a total of 24,074 taxis have been disinfected through taxi quarantine stations. 

