Tea Market and Tea Cafe to be Opened at Hadong Wild Tea Experience Center

Hadong-gun launched the ‘Tea Market Hadong’ and ‘Tea Cafe Hadong’ at the Hadong Wild Tea Experience Center, aiming to promote Hadong tea and enhance the local tea industry.

The Tea Cafe offers a variety of tea desserts and drinks, including woojeon, jacksaltang, chestnut hwinangsi, and green tea rice cake.

Currently, the county has partnered with 31 specialized companies to open tea stores, offering a range of tea-related products.

Visitors can also sample prize-winning teas from the 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo World Tea Contest.

Additionally, customers can purchase Hadong tea at discounted prices and enjoy tasting sessions when spending over 10,000 won.

The Tea Market and Tea Cafe operate daily except on Mondays, with the tea store open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the tea cafe from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.