Teaching English as a Second Language to Children

Teachers might have students who are new to the country and are not fluent in English as a result. The language barrier can prevent kids from getting high grades, but on the bright side, young children are naturally capable of learning new languages as well as school subjects. It may happen that the problem of poor academic performance lies in the areas outside educators’ control, such as kids having difficulty adapting to a new country or environment.

With some love, patience, and support, young English language learners (ELLs) can achieve impressive academic results. This article will discuss the methods used to teach English as a second language and will also share the best tips and tricks for parents.

Strategies for General Education Teachers

No matter what programs you have at school, it can sometimes be hard to meet the needs of ELL students. Here are some ideas that can help you to provide them with better support.

Using Technology

Recent years have seen a considerable increase in the number of apps, especially those that are targeted at students who need extra assistance and attention. Parents and teachers can access this software both via their school district or individually. These apps may range from simple translation tools to more sophisticated grammar games. Here are some useful apps that might be worth a try:

Grammar Up

Free and Fun English worksheets by Kids Academy

Google Translate

Duolingo

Using the Buddy System

Peer learning can prove a really potent tool. First you should pick the students in your class who are great learners and have leadership qualities at the same time. Then match them with ELLs, and this buddy system will help language learners to benefit from the support of their peers when completing tasks or working in groups. In addition, they will practice some functional language like greetings or expressions of gratitude, and their grammar will improve as well.

Thematically-linked Vocabulary

Vocabulary alone is not enough for students who are learning English. It should be linked to the current topic in your lessons. When reviewing sight words and spelling words, connect them to the topic and context that students are currently studying.

Pre-teaching and Reteaching

Both native speakers and learners of language will benefit if difficult words are pre-taught to them. Teaching target words in advance will enable students to understand their meaning better and put them in context.

You should also have a plan in place for reteaching and retesting. Make sure that you are following the RTI process of your school and your district when reteaching specific skills.

Using ESL Techniques When Reading Aloud

Teachers should use certain strategies when they preview words and during class reading. The following tactics will make words and their meanings stick.

Use facial expressions, gestures, and pictures to explain what the words mean

Show real objects

Draw explanations on the whiteboard

Make sure students understand your meaning by using simple language

Scaffolding

It makes sense to give students assignments broken down into smaller parts. This will allow them to receive more support and accommodations they require. Ask your campus ESL coordinator for bilingual dictionaries or assistive devices. Be sure to read the information carefully before presenting and reteaching it.

ESL Instruction in Schools

There are many ways children are taught ESL, and that depends on where they live, what district they are in, and what school they attend. The federal government provides guidelines regarding recommended practices; however, each state has its own regulations and mandates for programs that teach ELLs, and these procedures may vary in different districts. Different campuses may have different requirements for resource teachers and materials, and some private schools do not offer ESL services or staff at all.

These are the most widely used models for teaching ESL.

Push-In and Pull-Out

“Push-in” services use a designated staff member who co-teaches with a general education teacher. Thus, the regular instructor works out lesson plans that are targeted at the entire class, while the ESL instructor provides accommodations for students who require them.

Alternatively, ESL classes can be held separately by a teacher certified to teach ELLs. This is known as “pull-out” when instead of attending a general education class a student joins a small group of other learners who are in need of similar support.

Resource Rooms

Many students who arrive in the country with little to no English need a lot of help because they have to not only learn basic skills in a foreign language but also must catch up with their peers in other subjects like math and reading. Some schools will offer a resource class that entirely replaces traditional classrooms. This arrangement lets students with similar language skills collaborate with their ESL instructor for as long as they need.

Dual Language Programs

Teaching native speakers who are interested in learning ELL’s native tongue in one classroom with the ELLs is a great idea. For instance, these programs may benefit Spanish speakers.

Both regular campuses and private or charter schools hold these programs. Half of the classes are taught in Spanish and the other half in English. The end result is total immersion, which is a great way to learn a second language, for both Spanish speakers and English speakers.

Teachers and Parents Working Together

Teachers must maintain open communication with parents whose children are ELLs. However, if language barriers are a problem, it is a good idea to contact a colleague who might translate for you and ELLs’ parents.

Parents should also communicate openly and support their children in their attempts both to learn a second language and study their academics. This task can look overwhelming at first, as different countries have different curricula and policies. However, these tips will allow parents and teachers to help students to succeed academically.

Educational Television Shows and Apps

Parents can use technology and learn English together with their children. For example, they can watch educational videos or use special apps. These are the most popular ones:

Sesame Street

The Talented and Gifted app by Kids Academy

FluentU

Leap Frog

Brainpop

Continuing to develop the first language

Some may find the idea to continue improving ELLs’ mother tongue skills counterproductive, but it is really important that language learners continue to hone their writing and reading skills in their first language. Parents and teachers should not assume that English will become a substitute for a student’s native language and cultural background. They should aim for bilingualism where students’ culture and heritage are valued and celebrated.

Encouraging parents to read together with their children

Some parents may not be able to speak any language apart from their own, or may not be able to read. In this situation, they could find it practical to use wordless picture books to help them to practice their English and have storytelling sessions with their family. What is more, parents are also advised to read books in their native language with their children.

Teaching ESL can be daunting, especially if you’re a general education teacher who must adapt your teaching style to accommodate different personalities, abilities and challenges. However, there are many techniques and tricks that you can use to help your ELL students to become successful.