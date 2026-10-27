Teams to Watch at PGL Masters Bucharest 2026 eSports Tournament

There’s very little time left until the PGL Major Singapore 2026, so every VRS point counts. The world’s top CS2 teams have just wrapped up their runs at ESL Pro League Season 24 and will soon begin competing in a new tournament. In this 1xBet review, we’ll tell you who to watch at the PGL Masters Bucharest 2026.

Spirit

It’s almost impossible to lose to Tier 2-3 teams like 1w Team when you have donk, the world’s best player right now, on your squad. Yet that’s exactly what Spirit did at ESL Pro League Season 24. And that wasn’t all: they topped it off by losing to MOUZ in the semifinals, an organization that has regularly lost to top-5 teams in the world rankings for years.

Sure, this dismal result could be chalked up to disappointment over Team Spirit’s failure to reach the grand final. However, they should at least show some respect for their fans. Why are we being so hard on Spirit? Because it’s time for them to finally pull themselves together and win PGL Masters Bucharest 2026; this tournament could mark the start of the era the team’s players have been talking about.

NAVI

If one team has disappointed its fans more than Team Spirit, it’s NAVI. The excellent, if slightly inconsistent, sniper w0nderful, the top rifler b1t, and the world’s best coach, B1ad3 (though some give that title to zonic), completely failed in ESL Pro League Season 24.

Losing the decisive match for a spot in the PARIVISION playoffs is a huge disappointment for all Natus Vincere fans. And this comes at a time when NAVI desperately needs VRS points, because for the first time in the organization’s history, it risks not only starting the Major in the early stages, but missing it completely.

That’s exactly why Natus Vincere is a team to watch at PGL Masters Bucharest 2026. The upcoming tournament could determine whether it qualifies for PGL Major Singapore 2026.

Vitality

After a brief break and its defeat at IEM Cologne Major 2026, the French side reminded everyone who’s boss: “Qui est le patron ici?” In the Bo5 grand final of ESL Pro League Season 24, Vitality emphatically dismantled MOUZ, clinching the title in a minimum of three maps. The victory tasted even sweeter after its semifinal loss to MOUZ at BLAST Open Fall 2026.

At PGL Masters Bucharest 2026, Vitality will once again field a stand-in, with jL stepping in for apEX, who is awaiting the birth of his child. Still, the organization will be eager to prove it remains the best team in the world, even without its regular captain. If it wants to extend its era rather than usher in a new one for Spirit, now is the time to secure its third consecutive title.

FURIA

Brazilian Panthers FURIA risk ruining their captain FalleN’s retirement send-off. That’s the impression you get when watching the team’s performances at recent tournaments.

After taking silver at IEM Cologne Major 2026, the Brazilians have clearly lost momentum. Their best results since then have been a third-place finish at StarLadder StarSeries Fall 2026 and fourth place at Esports World Cup 2026. FURIA failed to qualify for BLAST Bounty Summer 2026, losing to the relatively unknown DENDELE CS squad, and crashed out of the playoffs after its first match at three other tournaments. With the season ending, pressure on FURIA is mounting, making it all the more entertaining to watch.

The MongolZ

The MongolZ, whose main partner is the 1xBet brand, round out our list of the five most interesting teams at PGL Masters Bucharest 2026.

Following TYLOO’s surge and BC.Game’s unexpected move to the Asian region with s1mple has shifted the regional rankings, pushing The MongolZ down to third place. BC.Game now fields s1mple alongside two former Mongolian players, Senzu and mzinho. Their place at PGL Major Singapore 2026 is not yet under threat, as Asia has five qualification spots. However, The MongolZ has added a new player, nin9, to its lineup, and watching a revamped squad in action is always exciting.

The PGL Masters Bucharest 2026 runs from October 24 to 31, 2026, with a $1,250,000 prize pool. Don’t miss this exciting Counter-Strike 2 tournament, as its results could significantly affect slot allocation for the Winter Major in Singapore!