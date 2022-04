A teenage runaway was arrested by police for robbery and threatening store owners with a knife.

Geumjeong Police Station received two calls from supermarkets on the 22nd at 8:45 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. that they had been robbed and threatened at knifepoint in Seo-dong.

The police arrested the teenage suspect the next morning who later confessed he did the robbery because he had no money after running away from home.

An investigation into the incident continues.