Teledyne e2v Develops High-Speed Data Conversion Platform to Accompany Latest Xilinx FPGAs

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 22 May 2020 –

In response to the ongoing advances in programmable logic technology, Teledyne

e2v has made further enhancements to its portfolio of data converters, along with the high-speed

SERDES technology that supports them.

Complementing the

popular 20nm Kintex UltraScale KU060 FPGAs from Xilinx, Teledyne-e2v now offers

highly optimized multi-channel analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and digital-to-analog

converter (DAC) solutions. These are available in a variety of different grade

classes — going all the way up to a robust, radiation-tolerant space version

that is suitable for satellite communications, earth observation, navigation

and scientific missions.

The new data

converters are each able to interoperate with their associated FPGA through

incorporation of a form of the ESIstream high-speed serial interface

protocol that has been modified for use with the KU060 series. With a 12.5Gbps

data rate supported, ESIstream delivers industry-leading operational

parameters, in terms of both heightened data efficiency and shortened serial

link latency levels. In addition, it facilitates the synchronization of

multiple lanes and multiple devices.

Although ESIstream was

originally developed by Teledyne-e2v engineers, the company is not looking to

make it a proprietary protocol. Instead the objective is to encourage its

widespread adoption in high-performance FPGA system designs — so that elevated

sampling rates can be supported, while still keeping the firmware overhead

involved to a minimum. ESIstream is available license-free, with customers able

to download the related code and then make alterations to it in order to fit

their own specific requirements (such as enhanced redundancy mechanisms, etc.).

The effectiveness of

Teledyne e2v data conversion platform in conjunction with the KU060 FPGA series

has been thoroughly tested. This has been undertaken by Teledyne e2v engineers

using the ADA-SDEV-KIT2 evaluation board from Alphadata, another key Xilinx

ecosystem partner, using 8 lanes of ESIstream.

“The space-constrained

nature of modern high-density hardware deployments means that the area of

programmable logic fabric allocated to serial interfacing needs to be reduced”

explains Stéphane Breysse, Product Applications Engineer — FPGA Interfaces

at Teledyne e2v Semiconductors. “This is why the ESIstream IP is such a

valuable addition to our overall data conversion offering. It enables greater

degrees of optimization to be realized and makes better use of available

programmable logic assets, while also achieving superior reliability

characteristics.”

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v’s

innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space,

transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s

unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of

customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom

or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

Website: www.teledyne-e2v.com/products/semiconductors