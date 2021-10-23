Temporary Vaccine Center For Foreigners Running Today and Next Sunday

A temporary vaccination center will open for any foreigners (including non-registered) in Busan.

The city of Busan said that it will open a ‘temporary vaccination center’ at the Busan Foreign Residents Center in Mora-dong, Sasang-gu, Busan.

The temporary vaccination center will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on the 24th and the 31st (Sunday).

In November, the temporary vaccination center may operate on Saturdays as well, and the operating time may be adjusted according to the demand for vaccination.

Any foreigner can get a vaccination at the temporary vaccination center without requiring a prior reservation, regardless of nationality, place of residence, occupation, or registration status.