Tesla is expected to move its Busan showroom to Shinsegae Department Store by the end of this year.

Its current showroom is located in Yeonsan-dong, Yeonje-gu, but is currently negotiating contract terms according to local media outlets.

It’s expected to have a first-floor showroom on the opposite end of where Polestar is currently located.

The new showroom is expected to be open sometime in October.

There are five Tesla showrooms in the country — two in Seoul, one in Daegu, Jeju, and Busan.