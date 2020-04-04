News

Thai Workers Arrested in Ulsan for Assault on Female Karaoke Worker

Haps Staff

A group of Thai nationals has been arrested after an assault of a female karaoke worker in Ulsan.

According to local media reports, Ulsan Nambu Police Station immediately moved to a karaoke building in Nam-gu after a call about the assault around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

When the police knocked on the karaoke door, the men urgently fled to the nearby pharmacy building through the emergency stairs.

Police arrested foreigners of Thai nationality who were hiding in the pharmacy dispensary room on charges of breaking and entering.

More than 10 foreigners were reported to have been investigated by police, many of whom were identified as illegal immigrants and handed over to the immigration office.

During the police investigation process, one of the men with legal status in the country had a fever of 37 degrees and was tested for coronavirus however was reported negative.

Additional charges are currently pending.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Latest – Social Distancing Campaign Likely to be Extended

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic around Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Hits 10 Days With No New Local Cases

BeFM News -
There have been no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan city in the past 10 days.
Read more
Busan News

Over 500 Busan Taxi Drivers Quit as Industry Takes a Big Hit

BeFM News -
COVID-19 has strongly hit the taxi industry with over 500 drivers resigning from their jobs in February according to new statistics.
Read more
Busan News

More Than 13,000 Students in Busan Unable to Access Online Classes Says Recent Survey

BeFM News -
More than 13,000 students in elementary, middle, and high schools in Busan were unable to do online classes according to a recent survey.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Selected as an International Conference Complex

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that parts of Haeundae were selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as an international conference complex
Read more
Busan News

Feasibility Study to Designate Five Major Tourist Attractions in Busan as National Parks to Begin Soon

BeFM News -
The Ministry of Environment and the Korea National Park Service announced that they will start a feasibility study on the designation of Geumjeongsan and the Busan Coastal areas as national parks after they were recommended by the city of Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Museum Opens an Online Museum With a Virtual Reality Tour and Videos

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Museum has opened a 'Museum to Enjoy Online' that tours tye museum using video and virtual reality technology.
Read more

Thai Workers Arrested in Ulsan for Assault on Female Karaoke Worker

News Haps Staff -
A group of Thai nationals has been arrested after an assault of a female karaoke worker in Ulsan.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest – Social Distancing Campaign Likely to be Extended

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic around Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

City of Busan to Invest 83.3 Billion Won to Build Forests

Local Destinations BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will invest 83.8 billion won this year to make Busan a city of forests through three major projects. 
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Hits 10 Days With No New Local Cases

Busan News BeFM News -
There have been no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan city in the past 10 days.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
7.1 ° C
8 °
5 °
58 %
5.1kmh
26 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
14 °

Dine & Drink

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in 1980s or 1990s. Here you can taste the good memories.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea