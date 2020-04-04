Thai Workers Arrested in Ulsan for Assault on Female Karaoke Worker

A group of Thai nationals has been arrested after an assault of a female karaoke worker in Ulsan.

According to local media reports, Ulsan Nambu Police Station immediately moved to a karaoke building in Nam-gu after a call about the assault around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

When the police knocked on the karaoke door, the men urgently fled to the nearby pharmacy building through the emergency stairs.

Police arrested foreigners of Thai nationality who were hiding in the pharmacy dispensary room on charges of breaking and entering.

More than 10 foreigners were reported to have been investigated by police, many of whom were identified as illegal immigrants and handed over to the immigration office.

During the police investigation process, one of the men with legal status in the country had a fever of 37 degrees and was tested for coronavirus however was reported negative.

Additional charges are currently pending.