THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2020 Expands Opportunities for Thai Business Operators to Meet Global Trade Partners

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse proceed to organize THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2020 under the concept of “Eat Responsibly” to showcase the potential of Thai business operators.

The exhibition not only presents the food and beverage innovation that captures the latest trends in modern consumption but also focuses on the taste or the benefits of food and responsible consumption.

The exhibition showcases the origin of the ingredients, processes, and health consciousness through eight categories of exhibitions, namely, Future Food, Free From Food, Food Ingredients, Asia’s Herb to the World, New Protein Source, Thailand Trust Mark, Style Bangkok Showcase and Halal to the World.

Combining 2 platforms for participants to select at their best convenience, THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA2020 will be the first hybrid tradeshow that combines both offline and online experiences as follows:

1. Visit physical exhibition booths and products at Challenger 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

2. Watch online at www.thaifex-anuga.com and Join the Virtual Trade Show that offers a virtual reality experience to create business opportunities for Thai business operators to enter trade negotiations with global buyers via www.THAIFEXportervirtualtradeshow.com

Measures for visiting the exhibition booths at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

For health safety and minimized crowds, apart from offering physical distance between the exhibition booths, the organizers have set precautionary measures for the participants such as:

1. Visitors can register online in advance with their smartphones.

2. Entry is limited to 2 rounds per day: 10.00-14.00 hrs. and 14.00-18.00 hrs. (Not exceeding 15,000 people per round)

3. To enter the exhibition, visitors must scan DITP QUICK QR Code and Thai Chana (“Thailand Wins”) application.

THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA2020 will take place for five show days from 22 – 26 September 2020 at Challenger 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Trade days start between 22 – 26 September 2020 and public days start between 25-26 September 2020.