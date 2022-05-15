THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 “The Hybrid Edition” Returns May 24-28

The ultimate trade show of the year has returned.

THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 “The Hybrid Edition,” Asia’s largest and most comprehensive international food and beverage trade show will be grandly held once again.

It will be a gathering of international and domestic buyers in the F&B industry, whether they are restaurants, retail stores, supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels, or superstores to browse F&B products and establish new business networks with new leading manufacturers in the industry.

This remarkable one-stop trade exhibition would open up new opportunities for business operators to source the latest food and beverage product innovations, fascinating manufacturing technologies, and packaging, while staying up-to-date on the leading-edge future food trends that help generate business ideas and grow a successful business.

THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 “The Hybrid Edition” is running from 24 to 28 May 2022 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, jointly organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse (KM), Germany in a “hybrid” format, combining both On Ground Trade Show and Virtual Trade Show.

This platform also opens up more opportunities for those who cannot travel in-person to visit the virtual exhibition booths, select products, watch video clips, browse product catalogs and make business matching appointments with potential partners.

This marks the next level of the trade show that enables business partners to network and connect seamlessly.

11 Trade Shows under 1 Roof

THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 “The Hybrid Edition” presents the 11 following zones, namely, Fine Food, Drinks, Sweets & Confectionery, Seafood, Meat, Frozen food, Rice, Fruits & Vegetables, Coffee & Tea, Food Service, and Food Technology.

The exhibition also features international exhibitor booths, healthy food booths, organic food booths, and start-ups with products/solutions in food and beverage.

Be inspired to further advance your business

Apart from the F&B exhibition from many leading business operators, THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 offers a vast variety of informative and inspiring activities such as a halal food exhibition, future food trend exhibitions, and food innovations, Thai SELECT exhibition, chef contests, and barista LIVE shows.

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2022 “The Hybrid Edition” is open for trade visitors on 24 – 28 May 2022 (10:00 am to 06:00 pm) and for public visitors on 28 May 2022 (10:00 am to 08:00 pm) at Challenger Hall 1-3 and IEC Hall 5-10, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

Those interested to visit the trade show physically can pre-register at www.thaifex-anuga.com or join the virtual trade show at thaifex-vts.com