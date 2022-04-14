The 1st Tongyeong International Triennale Online Exhibition Hall Opened

The Tongyeong International Triennale provides an online exhibition service that allows visitors to view the theme exhibition “Take Your Time” online for free regardless of time and place for those who are unable to visit the site due to COVID-19.

In the online exhibition hall implemented using 3D virtual reality technology, you can enjoy the exhibition contents vividly as if you were in the actual exhibition hall.

You can select the floor you want to go to through the settings button in the lower-left corner or experience the exhibition hall in any way you like, such as 3D or flat. After entering the online exhibition hall, you can move freely by selecting the circle on the floor or pressing the arrow keys on the keyboard.

Also, if you press the circle button displayed next to the work, you can check the work image and detailed information through text and video.

You can enter the online exhibition hall by clicking the online exhibition menu on the official website of the 1st Tongyeong International Triennale 2022 and can be accessed through browsers such as Chrome, Edge, and Safari.

Triennale is an Italian word meaning ‘every three years’ and refers to an international art festival held every three years.

The 1st Tongyeong International Triennale 2022, which started on March 18 and will be held until May 8, will be held in Tongyeong; Under the theme of ‘THE SEA, THE SEEDS’, works of various art genres, including art, music, and media art, are being presented in the inland and islands of Tongyeong.

The Tongyeong International Triennale, which takes place around the Shina SB Shipyard Research Building as the main venue, includes a theme exhibition “Take Your Time” in which 38 artists from 13 countries participated, as well as special exhibitions such as a crafts exhibition highlighting Tongyeong’s culture and arts, Jeon Hyuk-rim special exhibition, and special lacquer exhibition.

A variety of programs are prepared, such as linking exhibitions and regional linking exhibitions.

Shina SB Shipyard Research Building, nicknamed ‘The Spaceship’, provides an opportunity for visitors to experience different art while facing the past-present-future time.