“The Actor is Present: Busan” Exhibition Underway

The Busan Museum of Movies has opened a photo exhibition featuring 200 Korean actors, titled “The Actor is Present: Busan.”

This exhibit is part of the ‘Korean Actors 200’ campaign, organized by the Korean Film Council and planned by the entertainment media company ‘The Screen’ and features 100 top male and 100 top female Korean actors.

After being showcased in New York, Seoul, and Beijing, this exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung.

The exhibit runs until November 26 and admission is free.