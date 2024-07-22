“The Barber of Seville” to Close Out the Eulsukdo Opera Festival This Saturday

Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” by the Nanum Opera Company on July 27th will close out the popular Eulsukdo Opera Festival.

This year’s festival, its 10th edition, has focused on presenting authentic operas as the festival will feature performances by both emerging and established opera companies from the region.

Organized to broaden the reach of opera in the region, discover local talent, and provide performance opportunities, this festival differs from the usual gala performances by featuring full-length operas.

Tickets for the festival are 30,000 won for the first floor and 20,000 won for the second floor.