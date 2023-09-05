The Beauty of Jinju Silk Captivates Brazil

The collaboration between Jinju City and the Korean Cultural Center of Brazil resulted in a remarkable success with the “Light of Pearl” special exhibition.

This exhibition aimed to showcase the cultural charm of Jinju City through the enchanting beauty of silk lanterns, emulating the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival.

It attracted 112,242 visitors during its run from June 17 to August 20, far surpassing expectations. Social media engagement was also impressive, with 160,000 reactions, 530,000 video views, and influential content creators joining in.

The exhibition significantly boosted Korea’s image in Brazil, garnering 147 media reports, including coverage by top broadcasters like GLOBO TV and Record TV.

It even earned recognition from the São Paulo City Department of Tourism and led to collaborations with other cultural institutions.