With such close proximity to Japan, Busan is flush with great Japanese food options with some of the freshest fish from the sea in the country.

Omakase, or in fine dining better known as a uniquely Japanese style that lets the chef choose your meal for you to give you the best gourmand experience, is a popular dining experience, especially for the inexperienced sushi diner whose not quite sure what to order.

Busan has its fair share of omakase and here are the top five in the city to experience.

To make reservations in English, you can click the links on each restaurant through CATCH TABLE.

Euddem

Address: 20, Suyeong-ro 408beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Busan’s one and only restaurant with omakase that consists of main dishes with grilled seafood. Fish entrees are the restaurant’s signature menus that you should experience. Enjoy your meal with an exotic taste of seafood with some sake drinks.

Mori

Address: 24, Haeundaehaebyeon-ro 298beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: One of the best omakase in Busan that offers a fantastic dining experience with the enchanting view of Haeundae beach. Enjoy the exquisite omakase course that is served with various kinds of seafood with a tint of sparkling wine.

Shojin

Address: 9, Gunam-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: A cozy restaurant where customers may enjoy a freshly served seasonal omakase. A variety of sushi dishes are presented by a friendly chef who will fully make a sincere effort to make your meal perfect.

Harema

Address: 33, Marine city 2-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: Experience an omakase course served by a professional chef with refined yet luxurious plating skills. We strongly advise you to get a hold of yourself with the smooth taste of the sea swarming in your mouth once you try the dishes.

Sushi Yeon

Address: 2, Marine city 2-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: Korean’s all-time favorite omakase. The exquisite menus and fine services are the reasons why customers quickly reserve for their next visit. Experience these by yourself and it will also become your favorite restaurant.