The Busan Cinema Center is featuring its latest movie exhibition entitled “The British New Wave” which features 18 films.
Event Information
Period: Through December 6, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for seniors and morning movie
Film List
Naked
Riff-Raff
Withnail & I
Sunday Bloody Sunday
The Go-Between
Midnight Cowboy
Kes
Petulia
If….
A Hard Day’s Night
Billy Liar
The Servant
This Sporting Life
A Kind of Loving
The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
A Taste of Honey
The Innocents
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning