Image: Busan Cinema Center
The British New Wave

Haps Staff

The Busan Cinema Center is featuring its latest movie exhibition entitled “The British New Wave” which features 18 films.

Period: Through December 6, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for seniors and morning movie

Naked

Riff-Raff

Withnail & I

Sunday Bloody Sunday

The Go-Between

Midnight Cowboy

Kes

Petulia

If….

A Hard Day’s Night

Billy Liar

The Servant

This Sporting Life

A Kind of Loving

The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner

A Taste of Honey

The Innocents

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning

