“The Galaxy in the Deep Forest” Exhibition Gets Underway in Gyeongnam

The Gyeongnam Province Forest Environment Research Institute is presenting a special exhibition, “The Galaxy in the Deep Forest,” in the museum’s special exhibition room at the Gyeongsangnam-do Forest Museum from March 26th to July 26th.

This unique exhibition features the creative prowess of two Gyeongnam artists: the talented provincial writer Kim Kyu-bi and K-pop lyricist and poet Kim Bum-soo.

Their works reimagine the scenic landscapes, the inhabitants of the forest, and the nocturnal spectacle of the starry sky, all within the forest’s embrace.

Kim Kyu-bi’s artworks offer a blend of new compositions capturing the serene vistas of the Gyeongnam Arboretum alongside dreamlike pieces that ignite viewers’ imaginations through original artistic techniques. Poet Kim Bum-soo’s verses beautifully articulate the inspiration drawn from Kim Kyu-bi’s visual narratives.

In tandem with this exhibition, the Gyeongnam Province Forest Museum is collaborating with Jirisan National Park to present “Jiri Mountain: That Beautiful Journey.”

Since its establishment in 2001, the museum has been a custodian of historical forestry artifacts and collections, annually curating diverse exhibitions focused on forest-related themes through supplementary projects.

