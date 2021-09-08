“The Garden of Five Seasons” to be Built at Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan

World-class naturalist garden designer Piet Oudolf is currently visiting Ulsan for 3 days and 2 nights at the invitation of the city to create his garden work, “The Garden of Five Seasons,” his first work in Asia, at the Taehwagang National Garden.

‘The Garden of Five Seasons’ is a detailed project of the 13th Ulsan New Deal ‘Great Peace Taehwa River National Garden Project’.

Since the designation of the Taehwa River National Garden, the “Garden of the Five Seasons” has been promoted by the Korea Forest Service and garden experts in response to the point that it is urgent to create a world-class garden in order to enhance the status of the national garden and to internationalize it.

It is the first waterside ecological garden in Korea, and is composed of 84 hectares, six themes, and 29 sub-areas, and has a visitor center and garden experience facilities for guests.

Oudolf is an authoritative designer of ‘Naturalist Garden’, whose works include ‘High Line’ in New York, ‘Lurie Garden’ in Chicago, and ‘Hauser & Wirth’ in England.

He is famous for creating a garden close to nature, mainly using perennials to remind us that the process of birth, death, and disappearance of plants is beautiful.

Certain plants, such as poppies and chrysanthemums, which can be easily seen in the Taehwagang National Garden, do not provide seasonal scenery but create the beauty of nature throughout the four seasons through harmony of various plants.

He said that he chose Ulsan for the first time in Asia because he was fascinated by the history and excellent location of the Taehwagang National Garden, which was revived by citizens.

The “Garden of the Five Seasons” to be created in the Taehwa River National Garden will be completed in time for the opening of the spring flower festival next year after designing the garden and planting materials and laying the foundation by the end of this year.

The city of Ulsan is concurrently operating a PR hall on the 3rd floor of the Taehwagang National Garden Information Center to introduce garden works and help understand naturalistic gardens in line with Oudolf’s visit to Ulsan.