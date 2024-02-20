Director Jeong Gu-jin’s play “The Hangover,” produced by Nine Jin Entertainment, has enjoyed enduring popularity since its debut in Daehakro, Seoul, in 2014.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the play is concurrently running in various cities including Daegu, Goryeong, Incheon, Seosan, Busan, Seoul, and Beijing.

Returning to Busan after its last performance in 2022, “The Hangover” offers audiences a fresh experience with new stage setups and music.

The production will be staged at the BNK Busan Joeun Theater in Jung-gu until the 24th of next month.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

Tickets are available through Naver Reservation or Interpark Ticketing.