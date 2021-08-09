The Hottest Names of Korean Football: K League MVPs

The K League is the professional football league of South Korea. The football league system is split into the first division, known as the K League 1 and the second division, called K League 2.

The K League Federation is the organising body of the K League and the champions at the time of writing are Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who won their 8th title in 2020. There is some fantastic talent in the K League and this is represented by the K League MVP Award.

A relegation system was introduced to the K League for the first time in 2012 and the league operates using a split league midway through the season. From rounds 23 through to 27 of the season, the K League is split into two divisions, with the teams from within each division playing each other until the end of the season.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are the successful club in the history of the K League, having won 8 titles, with Seongnam FC one title behind on 7, and FC Seoul one back again with 6 K League titles to their name.

Looking more closely at the K League MVP Award, it is presented at the end of every K League season, and in terms of the K League 1 winners, only four times since the first award, back in 1983, have we seen a foreign player claim the trophy.

Nádson, Tavares, and most recently, Marcão, have all been named the K League 1 MVP, meaning aside from South Korea, Brazil is the most popular nationality to win the award. In the 2018 season, Marcão scored 26 goals for Gyeongnam FC as they finished second in the table. However, it is not always the top scorer who goes on to win the award and both Nádson and Tavares ended the season without winning the golden boot but did pick up the K League MVP Award.

The only other foreign player to win the award at the time of writing is Dejan Damjanović, a forward from Montenegro who played for Seoul FC. His goals helped them win the K League 1 title and Damjanović finished with 31 goals, 5 clear of the next player.

However, as highlighted above, the most common nationality of the K League MVP Award is South Korean. The two most recent winners of the award, in 2019 and 2020, both played in midfield, with Kim Bo-kyung successful in 2019 and Son Jun-ho picking up the award one year later. Neither player came close to finishing the season as top goalscorer, which suggests the people selecting the winner are looking more closely at overall performances and the influence a player has on their team. In 2019, Kim Bo-kyung finished with 13 goals to his name but was also a vital creative player for his team having claimed 9 assists.

The 2020 winner, Son Jun-ho, also won the title with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors but has since left the club to join Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League, so he will be unable to win the K League MVP Award back-to-back. You must go back to 2015 to find the last time a player won the award back-to-back and it was Lee Dong-gook of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who is the only player to achieve the feat to date.

Aside from Lee Dong-gook, who is a record scorer in the K League 1, the most famous name outside of South Korea to win the award is Ahn Jung-hwan, who was named the league’s MVP in 1999. The forward scored 3 goals in two World Cups for South Korea, including the famous golden goal against Italy in the round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup.