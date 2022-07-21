The Key Players for South Korea at World Cup 2022

Millions of South Korean football fans were ecstatic back in February, when the national side impressively qualified for their tenth successive World Cup with a 2-0 win over Syria.

Instead of the tournament taking place in its usual time this year though, which is between the months of June and July, it’s not actually kicking off until late November. This is due to it rather controversially taking place in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, whose weather is too intensely hot over the summer months.

It’s now exactly twenty years since South Korea made it all the way to the semi-finals, when they were proudly one of the host nations for the 2002 World Cup, along with Japan. Supporters of the Taegeuk Warriors will be hoping that their team manages to recreate that magic again, but it will be a tough task, as South Korea has been drawn into a particularly difficult group. Their three opponents in Group H are; Portugal, Ghana, and Uruguay. All tricky teams who are capable of real brilliance.

If they’re to get out of the group then, they’ll need their key players to truly rise to the occasion. So, let’s take a look at exactly who could make the difference for them in Qatar.

Jo Hyeon-woo

It’s going to be super important for the team to stay tight at the back, and not concede many goals. The main man tasked with keeping the ball out of the net will likely be goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo. The now 30-year-old left a massive impression on the previous tournament, where his amazingly acrobatic saves helped propel South Korea to a memorable 2-0 victory over the European giants, Germany. Unfortunately, even with this historic win, the team still went out at the group stage, but Jo was outstanding for all three games played.

He plays his club football at one of South Korea’s most successful teams, Ulsan Hyundai, which are currently sitting top of the K-League 1. They’ve jointly conceded the least amount of goals in the league at the time of writing, and that’s partly down to Jo’s athletic goalkeeping ability, so fingers crossed he’ll carry this imposing form over to the national side come November.

Son Heung-min

Definitely the current poster boy of the South Korea squad, the forward Son Heung-min is a true national treasure. Son has been playing for the national team since way back in 2010 and is now the proud captain of the side. This will amazingly be his third World Cup, having previously played at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and four years ago in Russia. He’ll also have the chance to solidify himself as the country’s top scorer in the competition, as he currently holds the joint record with Park Ji-sung, and Ahn Jung-hwan, with 3 goals.

The now 30-year-old is coming off the back of another seriously impressive season for his club side, Tottenham Hotspur, who he plays for in the English Premier League. Son has become one of the standout performers in the most watched league in the world and scored an astonishing 23 goals last season, which made him the first-ever Asian player to win the Golden Boot.

South Korea will require all of his goalscoring prowess to compete in Qatar, and with the entire nation’s hopes seemingly resting on his shoulders, we hope Son doesn’t crumble under pressure.

Hwang Hee-chan

Known as ‘The Bull’ due to his robust playing style, and aggression when out on the field, Hwang Hee-chan could be exactly what South Korea needs to take the battle to the other teams. The now 26-year-old is a highly-versatile player and can be employed across the entire forward line. He’ll hopefully strike up a useful partnership with Son, and use his pace to cause confusion in the opponent’s defense.

Hwang just earned a permanent move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, but you won't be able to watch him in action there until August.