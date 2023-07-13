The Late Ryuichi Sakamoto Selected as an Awardee of the Jecheon Film Music Award

The late Ryuichi Sakamoto, the world-class Japanese film composer and music supervisor who passed away last March, has been selected as an awardee of the Jecheon Film Music Award of the 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF) in 2023.

Sakamoto won the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards for his score for The Last Emperor (1987) directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, becoming the first ever Asian musician.

After earning accolades, he continued composing for films including The Sheltering Sky and Railroad Man. Even after he was diagnosed with cancer, he kept working as a composer for The Revenant, Call Me By Your Name. Especially, he was loved by Korean fans because of his score composing for The Fortress directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The organizers said that they choose the late Ryuichi Sakamoto as the awardee of the Jecheon Film Music Award of the 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival in 2023, to commemorate Sakamoto’ s achievement not only as an artist but also as an enthusiastic activist in v arious social issues such as enviro nmental and peace movements.

The Jecheon Film Music Award established in 2006 has awarded this prize to Korean film composers and music supervisors who left a mark on the Korean film music industry from year 2005 to 2016.

In 2017, the eligibility was expanded to Asia so three Asian music supervisors, Kenji Kawai, Tan Dun, and Giong Lim were presented till the year 2019.

After having a suspension period during the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Hurwitz of La La Land was awarded in 2022, and the range of this prize’s awardees was widened to film music supervisors worldwide.

Meanwhile, Joji Abrai from Commons, the label established by him and Sakamoto together, and Yutaka Toyama from Promax Inc. which had produced Sakamoto’s concerts since 1986 will visit the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival for this award.

Also, on August 12 at the Jecheon Stadium, the special concert, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Tribute Concert will come to Korean fans, so that they can meet Sakamoto’s music they love in a live performance.