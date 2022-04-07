Image: Facebook
The Liquid Arts Workshop

The Liquid Arts Workshop is a monthly workshop dedicated to all arts in one setting simultaneously. The goals are to connect and build a supportive art community, share work and ideas, and give and receive respectful and helpful critiques.

The Liquid Arts Workshop will be held at the OL’55 in the KSU area on April 9th from 5:00 to 7:30 pm with an open jam session to follow afterward.

OL’55 has a perfect layout that allows small groups of people to sit around individual tables that are mostly equidistant from each other.

Here are the current art forms that will have tablespace:

Poetry
Writing
Photography
Physical Movement Art, Dance, and Writing
Music
Filmmaking
Theater
Illustration, Animation, Painting, & other visual arts
Comedy and Humor
Philosophical Arts

