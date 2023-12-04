Image: Sacheon City
“The Little Singers of Paris” to Perform in Sacheon December 21

The globally acclaimed ‘”The Little Singers of Paris” are scheduled to perform at 7:30 pm on December 21st at the main performance hall of the Sacheon City Culture and Arts Center.

Renowned as one of the world’s top three boys’ choirs, “The Little Singers of Paris” distinguishes itself as the sole a cappella choir with a remarkable legacy spanning over 110 years.

The choir conveys powerful messages of peace, love, and hope through their extraordinary vocal talents.

Having first visited Korea in 1971, the choir continues to captivate audiences, consistently selling out nationwide tours each year. Their performances, a highlight of the Christmas season and year-end festivities have garnered widespread popularity.

Tickets for the concert are set at 20,000 won for the first floor and 10,000 won for the second floor.

