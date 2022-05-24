The Long-Awaited Final of 2022 MSI Takes Place This Weekend. Who Will be the Strongest in eSports in the World?

The final of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational will be held at BEXCO Exhibition Center 1 at 5 pm on the 29th.

‘2022 MSI’, co-hosted by Busan City and Riot Games, is an international e-sports competition held as a League of Legends event. The winners of the spring season in 12 leagues from around the world gathered and competed with Busan hosting the event for the first time in Korea.

The competition has been held for about three weeks from May 10th to 29th at Busan E-Sports Stadium and BEXCO. For 6 days from May 10th to 15th, the group stage, a preliminary round, was held at the Busan E-Sports Stadium, where 11 teams gathered to determine the 6 finalists.

The six qualifying teams are T1 from Korea, Saigon Buffalo from Vietnam, Royal Never Give Up from China, PSG Talon from Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macau/Southeast Asia, G2 Esports from Europe, and Evil Geniuses from North America.

The knockout stage, the tournament stage corresponding to the semifinals and finals, will be held from May 27 to May 29, and the final winner among the four teams that have passed the finals will be decided at this stage. The final to determine the final winner will be held at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1 at 5 pm on the 29th of May, with total prize money of $250,000 and the MSI Trophy will be awarded to the winning team.

In addition, as a side event for MSI 2022, “League of Legends The Orchestra: MSI Busan” will be held on May 25th and May 26th at 7 pm at the BEXCO Auditorium with a total of 4,000 seats.

In this event, the music in the game is realized with the magnificent sound of the orchestra so that any game fan who enjoys League of Legends can enjoy it.

Last year, when this event was held at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, it sold out and left an unusual record for an orchestra performance with more than 50% of male audience members.

In addition, various attractions such as costume play, exhibition of League of Legends champion sculptures, and Instagram site visit events will be provided at this performance.