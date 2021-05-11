“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy 4K Digital Remastering

Busan Cinema Center is screening “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy with 4k digital remastering until May 25.
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
Period: May 14 – May 25, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth/ 6,000 won for members
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King