“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy 4K Digital Remastering

Busan Cinema Center is screening “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy with 4k digital remastering until May 25.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Period: May 14 – May 25, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth/ 6,000 won for members

Website: www.dureraum.org

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

blank
