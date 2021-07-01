Image: Contemporary Museum of Art website
The MoCA Collection: Sensory Grammar

2021 Collection: Sensory Grammar is the third exhibition of works from the museum collection since the opening of Museum of Contemporary Art Busan.

The museum has acquired 231 artworks in its collection to date and 20 artworks by 19 artists have been selected for this show.

Period: Through October 17, 2021

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index

Online reservations (Korean)

