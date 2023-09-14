Wondering what the most popular hobbies are in Korea? Whether you are visiting and wondering what the locals do in their spare time, or you live in Korea and simply looking for a new hobby to try, you will find that there are many activities that are enjoyed by people all over Korea.

Many of these hobbies are deeply ingrained in South Korea’s culture, making them activities that bring people together. There is also an interesting mix of active, creative, and fun hobbies that people enjoy here. With this in mind, here are a few of the most popular hobbies in South Korea in 2023.

Dance

In 2023, dancing is one of the most popular hobbies with the younger generations. This stems from the meteoric rise of K-pop, with many people learning the choreography of their favorite artists or gathering their friends to come up with their own dance routines. Kpop bands have a huge following all over the world, and a lot of larger cities will have at least one dedicated Kpop shop these days.

Gaming

Gaming has been one of the most popular hobbies in Korea for some time now, especially when it comes to esports. There is a huge gaming culture in Korea, which means that this can be a social hobby – historically, gaming has always been seen as a solo activity, but it can be a great way for people to make friends these days.

Online slot games are also rising in popularity. They can be fun, engaging, and convenient, with the ability to easily play on a smartphone or any other device with an internet connection. There are many different online slots real money games to choose from, so it is a good idea to read up on online slots first to find the best places to play.

Hiking

Hiking is an activity that is popular with people of all ages in Korea, especially since the pandemic. It is easy to see why, as Korea is an incredibly beautiful country with many mountains and hiking trails suited to all abilities. Hiking is a great form of exercise, it can improve mental health, and it can be a hobby that is either solo or social, depending on how you feel. Hiking in Korea is particularly popular during autumn with the changing of the colors.

Taekwondo

Taekwondo is a form of martial arts that was originated in Korea, and it is still widely practiced as a form of discipline and self-defense. Its movements come from the hands and feet to strike and disable opponents. It is even practiced across the world, and can be found competitively at the Olympics.

Photography

Photography is another hobby that is popular with people of all ages. This is an excellent creative hobby that anyone can get started with, especially as everyone has a high-quality camera on their smartphones these days.

These are currently a few of the most popular hobbies in South Korea, that can be found across the world. If you are seeking a new activity for your spare time, these are all options worth exploring in your free time.