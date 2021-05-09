Events

The Nature of Art

The exhibition, “The Nature of Art” wishes to offer experiences of healing and consolation for us living in the era of depression and not to become lost and continue on with our journey.

This exhibition consists of three sections:

1. “Imagine from Today”
2. “Contemplate from Emptiness”
3. “Empowered by Mother Nature”

The Busan Museum of Art opened to the public on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Online reservations are available here though only in Korean.

Period: April 23 – September 12, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website

 

 

 

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

